Gibson Hotel in Dublin's Docklands put up for sale

One of Dublin's most exclusive hotels is up for sale with a price tag of €87m.

The Gibson in the Docklands, Point Village has a four-star rating with more than 250 bedrooms.

The hotel which opened seven years ago has been placed on the market by receivers Grant Thornton acting for NAMA.

Tom Barrett of Savills is overseeing the sale, and he explained who might buy the hotel.

He said: "It's likely to be a long-term investor, so something like a pension fund, institutional money, that type of investor will be interested in this property.

"We have see quite a bit of that coming to Dublin in recent years."