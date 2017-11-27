Home»Breaking News»business

Freshly Chopped announces strategic partnership with BWG

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 02:59 pm

Fast food retailer Freshly Chopped has today announced a strategic partnership with a leading convenience sector operator and food wholesaler.

BWG will become become Freshly Chopped’s exclusive distributor and supplier.

Freshly Chopped currently operates 32 outlets in Ireland and the agreement is valued at over €100,000 per week.

This is expected to grow as both Freshly Chopped and BWG Group continues to expand across Ireland.

As part of the deal, BWG will also offer Freshly Chopped outlets to its network of approximately 800 SPAR, SPAR Express, EUROSPAR, MACE and Londis stores.

Initially, three new Freshly Chopped outlets will open in Dublin city creating 45 jobs.


