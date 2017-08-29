Home»Breaking News»business

Fox News channel to be pulled from UK airwaves

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 06:04 pm

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has decided to pull right-wing Fox News from UK airwaves.

The decision comes amid a UK government review of the US company's planned £11.7bn takeover of the Sky, which could potentially face an in-depth investigation on competition concerns.

A spokeswoman for 21st Century Fox (21CF) said: "21CF has decided to cease providing a feed of Fox News Channel in the UK.

"Fox News is focused on the US market and designed for a US audience and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the UK.

"We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the UK."

The US-focused channel - which was taken off air at 4pm on Tuesday - had around 2,000 daily viewers, while its broadcasting agreement with Sky was set to expire by year-end.

It is understood that a growing number of complaints had been lodged against Fox News in the UK, particularly in the wake of 21CF's bid for Sky.

Mr Murdoch's media business is hoping to acquire the 61% of Sky it does not already own, raising concerns that this would mean handing the tycoon's family increased influence of the UK news agenda.


