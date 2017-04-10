Food retailer to create 270 jobs across nine new stores

Food retailer Iceland has pledged to create 270 new jobs in a €12m investment in nine new stores in Ireland this year.

The new stores in Tallaght, Galway, Cork (Douglas, Fermoy, Ballincollig) Letterkenny, Limerick, Shannon, and Gorey will be opened in the coming months.

STORES TO OPEN ON FOLLOWING DATES: Tallaght, Dublin 11th April 2017

Galway 9th May 2017

Douglas, Cork June 2017

Letterkenny, Donegal July 2017

Limerick August 2017

Gorey, Wexford August 2017

Shannon November 2017

Fermoy, Cork TBC

Ballincollig, Cork TBC

This growth will see Iceland grow to an employee base of over 530 in the latter half of the year.

The company's new store in Tallaght, which opened today in New Bancroft on the Greenhills road, is the company's 13th in Ireland, and its largest yet, covering 15,000sq. ft. and creating 35 jobs for the area.

Iceland’s Galway store is the next store to open to the public on Tuesday, May 9 and will then be the largest store in Ireland to date, spanning 16,000 sq. ft. It will be the company's first store in the West of Ireland and be located near the NCT Centre.

Ron Metcalfe, managing director of Iceland Ireland, said: “We have been back in Ireland for four years now and have been committed to expansion from day one.

“This new investment sees 2017 as our biggest year yet with our nine new stores opening. We’re looking forward to bringing great value and a brand customers can trust to Tallaght, Galway, and across the country this year, as well as welcoming new team members to the Iceland family.

“And as always, we’re looking forward to expanding and delivering the Power of Frozen to more Irish customers than ever before”.