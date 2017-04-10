Home»Breaking News»business

Fashion chain Jaeger falls into administration

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 05:16 pm

Fashion chain Jaeger has collapsed into administration.

The group's directors have appointed AlixPartners to oversee the process following failed attempts by the company's private equity owner, Better Capital, to sell the struggling business.

Jaeger had been on the market for around £30m (€35m).

However, no buyer materialised and last week Better Capital sold Jaeger's debt to a company understood to be controlled by the retail billionaire Philip Day, who heads up Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

A statement by AlixPartners explained that the request was made after Jaeger was "unable to attract suitable offers despite a lengthy and well-publicised sales process."

Insiders now expect most of Jaeger's stores to close down, although the brand is likely to survive as part of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill stable, which also includes Jane Norman, Peacocks and Austin Reed.

Joint administrator Peter Saville, of AlixPartners, said: "Regrettably despite an extensive sales process it has not been possible to identify a purchaser for the business.

"Our focus now is in identifying an appropriate route forward and work with all stakeholders to do this. We will ensure that we communicate further as this process unfolds."

