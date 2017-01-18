Home»Breaking News»business

Farmers seek subsidies after rain washed out their crops

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 07:41 am

Farmers who had a poor harvest last year are calling on the Government to make subsidies available to make up for lost income.

The Irish Farmers' Association is marching on Leinster House this afternoon, calling for a crisis fund to be set up for affected tillage farmers.

Many grain farmers in the west of the country were not able to harvest after prolonged wet weather destroyed their crops.

Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalouge said: "Many of them are facing exceptional difficulties in paying their bills, and replanting for the year ahead.

"It's crucial the Government recognises their difficulties and puts in place a fund to compensate them for their losses and ensure they stay in business."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Farming

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bank stocks pull Dow Jones to third consecutive loss

Sterling soars but FTSE stumbles after Theresa May's Brexit speech

Live video has arrived on Instagram in the UK

Airbus wants to have a prototype flying car ready to test by the end of this year


Today's Stories

Trump will boost growth, says aide

‘No one a winner’ in a trade war, says Chinese president Xi Jinping

Exporters hit as business flays UK’s Brexit plan

British American Tobacco clinches $49bn deal for Camel’s maker firm

Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 