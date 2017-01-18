Farmers seek subsidies after rain washed out their crops

Farmers who had a poor harvest last year are calling on the Government to make subsidies available to make up for lost income.

The Irish Farmers' Association is marching on Leinster House this afternoon, calling for a crisis fund to be set up for affected tillage farmers.

Many grain farmers in the west of the country were not able to harvest after prolonged wet weather destroyed their crops.

Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalouge said: "Many of them are facing exceptional difficulties in paying their bills, and replanting for the year ahead.

"It's crucial the Government recognises their difficulties and puts in place a fund to compensate them for their losses and ensure they stay in business."