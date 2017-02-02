Home»Breaking News»business

Facebook subsidiary fined €470m for violating intellectual property rights

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 06:17 am

Facebook's virtual-reality subsidiary has been fined nearly €470m for violating intellectual property rights.

A court in the US ruled the co-founders of Oculus infringed on ZeniMax Media's trademarks as they built their virtual-reality gear and software.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has denied the firm stole any of its technology - while Oculus says it will appeal.

Meanwhile - Facebook has revealed revenues have risen by more than half in the last year, as the number of monthly users reaches 1.86bn.

The technology giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp has brought in 25.6bn in the last year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS facebook, subsidiary, intellectual property rights,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Apple surges on iPhone sales as stock indexes wobble

Facebook is closing in on two billion users

Electronic Arts reveals Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is coming this year

New drone footage shows the Apple Campus 2 moving ever closer to completion


Today's Stories

Simon McKeever: Tips for Irish firms facing Brexit - Prepare for the worst

Bus Éireann is hard to fix

Fáilte Ireland eyeing €157m business tourism bonanza

Michael Noonan reveals 240 Nama and NTMA staff paid over €100,000

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 