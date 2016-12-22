Home»Breaking News»business

European Consumer Centre advises shoppers to retain receipts

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:06 pm

The European Consumer Centre is advising last-minute Christmas shoppers to retain receipts for all items bought in shops and online.

It says large numbers of people are unable to return bought goods because they have no record of purchase.

Martina Nee is Communications Officer with the European Consumer Centre in Dublin.

She says there are prudent tips that shoppers should adhere to when buying gifts.

"Check what the refund policy is, particularly if you bought something in a sale - so just ask what it is.

"If you bought a gift voucher for something check what the expiry is on that. When you're buying online make sure you read the terms and conditions, find out what you need to do if you need to return the item and also, use a secure payment method."

