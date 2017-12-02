EU focus on tax havens and tech firms

EU finance ministers will decide next week on the composition of an EU blacklist of tax havens that now includes about 20 jurisdictions but could end up with far fewer names after political horse-trading.

They are also expected to adopt a common position on taxation of tech corporations like Amazon or Facebook.

The companies have been accused of paying too little tax in the EU by rerouting the booking of their profits to low-tax nations where they have set up headquarters, like Ireland and Luxembourg.

Following multiple disclosures of offshore tax avoidance schemes by companies and wealthy individuals, EU states launched a process in February to list tax havens in a bid to discourage setting up shell structures abroad which are themselves in many cases legal but could hide illicit activities.

After almost a year of screening 92 jurisdictions seen as possible tax havens, EU experts have prepared a draft blacklist of those falling short of EU standards on tax transparency and cooperation.

The list contains “about 20” jurisdictions, a senior EU official said, adding that the number might be reduced when finance ministers meet on Tuesday in Brussels as some EU governments could oppose the inclusion of some jurisdictions.

The official said around 20 other countries are on a grey list.

The adoption of the list is deemed a certainty by many EU officials, especially after renewed public pressure triggered by the release of the so-called Paradise Papers, the most recent revelations of detailing widespread offshore investment by the wealthiest.