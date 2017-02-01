Home»Breaking News»business

EU and Mexico push ahead with trade talks amid Trump effect

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 02:42 pm

The European Union (EU) and Mexico are to speed up talks on a new trade agreement as US President Donald Trump moves to renegotiate major international trade pacts.

EU and Mexico trade chiefs have agreed to hold negotiations between April 3 and 7 as well as June 26 and 29.

They will also meet between rounds to push for further progress.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo emphasised the need to reach an agreement.

They said in a statement: "We are witnessing the worrying rise of protectionism around the world.

"Side by side, as like-minded partners, we must now stand up for the idea of global, open co-operation."

Trade between the two parties more than doubled between 2005 and 2015 from €26bn to €53bn, but their current trade pact dates from 2000.

