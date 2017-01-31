Home»Breaking News»business

ESB issues €500m 12 year bond

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 04:24 pm

ESB has today successfully placed a €500m 1.750% fixed-rate bond maturing in February 2029.

The bond is being purchased primarily by European institutional investors and the total amount of orders received was over €1bn for what was the first 12 year transaction seen in the Euro corporate bond market so far in 2017.

Commenting today, ESB’s Group Finance Director Pat Fenlon said; "This successful bond placement enables ESB to re-finance borrowings which are due to be repaid this year, and also helps us to extend the average maturity of our long-term debt portfolio at competitive rates which is used to fund critical electricity infrastructure for the benefit of our customers and the Irish economy."

The placement was managed by Barclays, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada and Société Générale.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, finance, economy, esb, bond, markets,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Could so-called 'snow claws' be the future of driving in icy conditions?

The owner of Guinness is creating a brand new Irish whiskey

Guinness owner Diageo to launch new Irish whiskey

Eurozone unemployment at lowest level in almost eight years


Today's Stories

Three banks have ‘unhealthy’ grip on SMEs

Irish tech firm Kastus unveils superbug solution

Dublin Port eyes sustained growth in spite of Brexit

ECB to keep rates low

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 