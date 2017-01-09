Home»Breaking News»business

Enterprise Ireland exceeds three-year job creation target

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 11:06 am

More than 19,000 jobs were created by businesses supported by Enterprise Ireland last year.

The agency has said it has exceeded its three-year target with 45,592 new full-time jobs being created.

Between 2014 and 2016, close to 46,000 jobs were created with digital technology and construction the best performers.

Almost two-thirds of the jobs created were outside Dublin.

Enterprise Ireland Chief Executive, Julie Sinnamon, said: "Our focus over the last three years to deliver jobs and drive enterprise has paid dividends, with 45,000 new jobs recorded, breaking the 200,000 milestone of people employed in Enterprise Ireland supported companies for the first time ever.

"Enterprise Ireland has set ambitious targets in its new 2017 – 2020 strategy which aims to support more Irish companies with global ambition to achieve greater scale and expand their global footprint.

"This new strategy aims to increase client company exports to €26bn per annum by the end of 2020 with an ambitious target to grow the level of exports to over two thirds outside the UK over the period."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

What could the original iPhone actually do?

UK Government reduces stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 6%

12 things that happened before you got your first iPhone

IDA: Japanese banks look to Ireland


Today's Stories

Cork Company of the Year Awards: Pundit Arena gives sports fans a platform to become writers

Cork Company of the Year Awards: OrthoXel products could revolutionise bone fracture recovery

Cork Company of the Year Awards: Vconnecta changing face of politics through data technology

Irish cinema on the cusp of something special

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 