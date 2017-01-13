Home»Breaking News»business

Emergency cash available, Ulster bank tells customers with delayed payments

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 11:54 am

Ulster Bank says emergency cash is available for customers whose payments have been delayed.

The bank has been having problems processing transactions today - including the transfer of some wages.

There is no prediction how long it will take to fix the glitch.

Ulster Bank has apologised to customers and has asked anyone having difficulties to contact them on 1850 424 365.

Ulster Bank also had technical difficulties back in October of 2015 and in November 2016 the bank was hit with a €3.3m fine for anti money-laundering weaknesses.

