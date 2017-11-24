Home»Breaking News»business

Eighty new jobs are coming to Kilkenny

Friday, November 24, 2017

A leading VAT recovery firm has announced plans to grow its business by creating 80 new jobs in Kilkenny.

Taxback International employs 1,200 people globally is recruiting to deal with increased demand from Irish and global clients.

Catherine Quirke, Chief Commercial Officer of Taxback International said: "It’s a truly exciting time for everyone in the company.

"“This announcement is a testament to our continued commitment to Kilkenny and Ireland as a place to do business."

Minister for Trade Pat Breen TD said he was "delighted" to celebrate the announcement at the Kilkenny headquarters.

Recruitment is already underway focusing on areas of sales, marketing and research and development.

The company are looking for people to fill roles from graduate level to senior-level executive positions.well as R&D roles to support their exciting product development roadmap.


