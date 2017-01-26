Dublin economy boosted by almost €275m thanks to Airbnb

A new report out today claims Airbnb has boosted Dublin's economy by almost €275m.

Airbnb hosts across the capital earned €52m over the last year by occasionally sharing space in their homes, and guests who stayed with Airbnb, spent €221m in local businesses during their trip.

The Homesharing report for 2016 says in the past year alone 6,100 Airbnb hosts welcomed over 400,000 guests to their homes across Dublin County.

Aisling Hassell, Site Lead and Global Head of Customer Experience at Airbnb, said:"Airbnb allows Dublin families to boost their income by sharing vacant space in their home. Hosts provide great experiences for guests, spread visitors and benefits beyond tourist hotspots and give an economic boost to local families, businesses and communities.

"The Airbnb community in Dublin is passionate about home sharing and we look forward to working with local policymakers on progressive rules that support local families."