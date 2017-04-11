Home»Breaking News»business

Donald Trump promises good trade deal with China if it helps 'solve the North Korean problem'

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 04:07 pm

US President Donald Trump has said he tried to persuade Chinese leader Xi Jinping to pressure North Korea to stop its nuclear programme in exchange for a good trade deal with the US.

Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday: "I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!"

In a second tweet he wrote: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

The president made clear his hope that China will pressure its neighbour and close ally to stop its nuclear programme.

He has also repeatedly attacked China for exporting more goods to the US than it imports.

