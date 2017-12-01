Dairymaster chief Edmond Harty takes top engineering honour

Dairymaster CEO and technical director, Edmond Harty, has been conferred with the Parsons Medal, the highest honour of the Irish Academy of Engineering.

Dr Harty said: “I am honoured to be the recipient of this medal. The academy is a body of national importance, providing a valuable, expert unbiased advice on the development of policies and programmes to government, state agencies and other important stakeholders. To receive this level of recognition from my peers of my academic and business achievements is humbling and inspiring.”

The academy awards the Parsons Medal to engineers or engineering scientists of exceptional ability in research or engineering technology. Dr Harty has filed over 96 innovative patents relating to his business, which are applied commercially on farms around the world and have brought about great efficiencies on dairy farms. Dairymaster is one of the world’s leading dairy and agri-tech firms and exports to 40 countries and has direct operations in Ireland, UK and USA.

Eoin O’Driscoll, former academy president, said: “Dairymaster is now a world leader in dairy farming technology. Edmond has made an exceptional contribution to engineering nationally and internationally, making farmers’ lives easier and their businesses more profitable, efficient and sustainable, through reduced energy consumption and automation.”

The Parsons Medal commemorates Irish engineer Charles Algernon Parsons, inventor of the steam turbine. His father built the great telescope at Birr Castle and his mother was a famous photographer.