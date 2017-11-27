Home»Breaking News»business

Cyber Monday and Black Friday 'an important part of seasonal shopping' in Ireland

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 06:47 am

Black Friday and Cyber Monday could be responsible for altering Christmas shopping habits forever.

The weekend's shopping spree is set to continue today on Cyber Monday.

The early discounting trend is also changing retailers' revenue patterns, from when shopping used to peak in December.

Deputy CEO of Retail Excellence Ireland, Lorraine Higgins, says retailers are reporting the change.

"Last year, figures were up about 5% over the course of this weekend in terms of sales, and it's an important part now of seasonal shopping," she said.

"Traditionally, sales used to start on December 8, now we're seeing it start a little bit earlier.

"I think that's most welcome both for retailers and indeed, consumers because they get lots of discounts, deals and deductions."


KEYWORDS

Black FridayCyber MondayShopping

More in this Section

Eighty new jobs are coming to Kilkenny

France steps up against Ireland to lure Brexit jobs

US stocks set more records as technology and energy companies rise

Packaging waste from online retailers growing by 28% per year


Today's Stories

EU views North as a new Berlin in Brexit talks

Bitcoin’s record high may also prove to be its peak

Cake firm enjoys sweet success with quirky marketing and packaging

Retail is in flux as brick gives way to click

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »