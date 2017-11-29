Home»Breaking News»business

Cork ‘in unique position’ to capitalise on tourism

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 07:30 am

A golden opportunity awaits for East and South Cork tourism providers as visitors from North America and mainland Europe increase.

That is according to Kevin Cullinane of Cork Airport, who was speaking ahead of a tourism seminar by the Ring of Cork tourism body next month.

Latest CSO figures show overseas visitors to Ireland for the first 10 months of the year grew by more than 3%.

Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons said the 250,000 additional visitor number was enhanced by “exceptional results from North America”, with an increase of more than 14% on January to October in 2016.

There was also an almost 15% growth in visitor numbers from Australia and developing markets, and more than 4% from mainland Europe.

“Increases in direct air access, plus our market diversification strategy, have been key factors,” Mr Gibbons added.

Cork’s position between the Wild Atlantic Way and the Ancient East meant the region’s tourism providers had to be ready to capitalise, Mr Cullinane said.

“It is not just the North American market that is now opened with the Norwegian US flights, but also the Swiss and Spanish market because of new routes.

Four out of 10 people who use Cork Airport are coming in rather than going out. We’re spoiled with the offering we have and the location we are in, so it is up to us to maximise the new opportunities,” he added.


More in this Section

Facebook Ireland pays tax of just €30m on €12.6bn

IFAC: Hike income taxes if economy overheats

Ikea sees profits of €3bn amid Cork store speculation

Level opts for base in Paris


Today's Stories

Lighting a fuse for a big bang in rural food tourism

Making cents: Students should get savvy when buying on budget

US rates plan not set in stone

EU views North as a new Berlin in Brexit talks

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »