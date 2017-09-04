Cork Airport sees rise in passenger numbers for August

Cork Airport has reported a 7.2% increase in passenger numbers in August compared to the same month last year.

The introduction of year-round transatlantic flights with Norwegian to Boston Providence coupled with four other new UK and European routes has contributed to strong growth at the airport.

Cork Airport’s Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy said: "We are delighted to be the Republic of Ireland’s fastest growing state airport in passenger number terms in the key summer month of August.

"We are hearing from our partners in tourism that our new routes are delivering lots of new high spending visitors, not just to Cork, but throughout the region.

"Passengers in Munster are finding that using Cork Airport for outbound trips is just more convenient than our capital city airport up the road."

Year-to-date passenger numbers at the airport have grown by 47,500 to 1.6 million compared to the same period last year and will result in further growth of 4% this year, building on the 8% achieved in 2016.