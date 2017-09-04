Home»Breaking News»business

Cork Airport sees rise in passenger numbers for August

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 11:31 am

Cork Airport has reported a 7.2% increase in passenger numbers in August compared to the same month last year.

The introduction of year-round transatlantic flights with Norwegian to Boston Providence coupled with four other new UK and European routes has contributed to strong growth at the airport.

Cork Airport’s Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy said: "We are delighted to be the Republic of Ireland’s fastest growing state airport in passenger number terms in the key summer month of August.

"We are hearing from our partners in tourism that our new routes are delivering lots of new high spending visitors, not just to Cork, but throughout the region.

"Passengers in Munster are finding that using Cork Airport for outbound trips is just more convenient than our capital city airport up the road."

Year-to-date passenger numbers at the airport have grown by 47,500 to 1.6 million compared to the same period last year and will result in further growth of 4% this year, building on the 8% achieved in 2016.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS travel

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bank of Ireland's 'people-free' service an insult to citizens, says TD

David Davis accuses EU of 'silly' approach to Brexit talks

€2,000 payments suggested for Irish businesses dealing with customs post-Brexit

Chamber calls for €2k payment for firms handling post-Brexit customs


Today's Stories

Johnson Controls in jobs transfer

Time for us to change the negative view of apprenticeships

Buyers need to be savvy about online taxes

Brexit ‘could derail Irish economy’

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

How to talk to teenagers

Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly is aiming for the top

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 