Home»Breaking News»business

Companies considering move to Ireland following Brexit vote

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 12:12 pm

A significant number of companies are considering relocating to Ireland, from Britain, after Brexit.

The IDA says its offices around the world are taking calls from firms looking for access to Europe when the UK leaves the EU.

The latest stats revealed today show that overseas businesses here now employ almost 200,000 people.

Job losses within IDA client companies are also at their lowest level since 1997, but the trend is not expected to continue.

The 2016 figures were announced by a supercomputer named 'Watson'.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brexit, offices, businesses, uk,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Car sales for 2016 up 17%, highest in 8 years

Facebook 'censors' famous naked god statue

Sleep and fertility devices are among the biggest trends at Las Vegas tech show

People are pretty terrified by this new piece of tech designed to deal with Beijing's crazy smog


Today's Stories

Spending by consumers will be in spotlight

Time for Enda Kenny to ditch the old ways and think about reform

Digital field may be first trade wars battleground

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 