Claims rural businesses are paying inflated levels of tax

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 07:44 am

It is being claimed many rural businesses are having to pay unfair and inflated levels of rates due to the newly introduced system for setting the tax.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers says rates are set based on a local average, and that is having a devastating impact on some businesses.

IPAV is making the case for reform at the Oireachtas Business Committee.

Pat Davitt from IPAV says it is virtually impossible to lodge a successful appeal under the current system.

"It's going to be difficult for anybody to win an appeal on that basis," he said.

"It's just unjust, unfair, and it will have a devastating impact on business in rural Ireland."

Pat Davitt


KEYWORDS

BusinessRural Ireland

