Claims rural businesses are paying inflated levels of tax

It is being claimed many rural businesses are having to pay unfair and inflated levels of rates due to the newly introduced system for setting the tax.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers says rates are set based on a local average, and that is having a devastating impact on some businesses.

IPAV is making the case for reform at the Oireachtas Business Committee.

Pat Davitt from IPAV says it is virtually impossible to lodge a successful appeal under the current system.

"It's going to be difficult for anybody to win an appeal on that basis," he said.

"It's just unjust, unfair, and it will have a devastating impact on business in rural Ireland."