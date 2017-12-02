Home»Breaking News»business

Christmas can make or break small businesses in Ireland

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 08:07 am

Christmas can be make or break for small businesses in Ireland.

That is according to the Small Firms Association, who are encouraging everyone to support small businesses in their local area on what is being called "Small Business Saturday".

In the run-up to Christmas when many shoppers turn to large chains and online retailers, the impact of spending a small amount in a local business is being highlighted.

Director of the Small Firms Association, Sven Spollen-Behrens, says small businesses play a big part in the Irish economy.

He said: "We have 285,000 people employed in the retail sector and it is really important that the people in this country recognise the importance of small retailers

"Please go out today and spend €20 extra which will really help the small retailers across the country."


