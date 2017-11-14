Home»Breaking News»business

Central Bank wants bankers to be held accountable over tracker mortgage issue

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 05:26 pm

All of the main banks are expected to be subject to Central Bank enforcement investigations, according to Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Ed Sibley.

An industry-wide examination is currently underway into the overcharging of tracker mortgage borrowers.

Ed Sibley

About 100 homeowners and investors across a number of banks lost properties in the scandal.

Thousands are due to receive compensation by the end of this year with the rest to follow as soon as possible.

Mr Sibley strongly criticised the banks and stated that they would not only be investigating the banks but the actions of senior personnel, management and board members in the banks.

He was speaking at the "Leadership and Culture Change in Financial Services" conference in Dublin this morning.


