Central Bank sells Dame Street premises for €67m

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 09:26 am

The Central Bank has sold its Dame Street premises in Dublin for around €67m.

The deal includes the bank's Tower Building and Commercial Buildings, as well as a number of premises on College Green.

Two major real estate companies - Hines and Peterson Group - formed a partnership to make the acquisition.

They have also bought a premises on Grand Parade in Dublin, which was at one stage the headquarters of Irish Nationwide Building Society.

The Central Bank is in the process of moving to a new campus in the Docklands area.

