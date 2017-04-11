Central Bank may bring in new rules to make it easier to switch mortgages

The Central Bank says lenders could be doing more to help consumers who are thinking about switching their mortgage.

New research shows 44% of those surveyed felt that the process would be too complex, while 37% who have switched admitted there were extra costs they were not aware of.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey of 2,3000 mortgage holders also found that only 4% had opted to move to a new lender, with 6% switching their mortgage product within their existing bank.

The regulator is now considering imposing new rules on banks that would make it easier to move between lenders to reduce the cost of mortgage repayments.

These could include compelling lenders to provide greater clarity on the switching process, including information on time frames and potential costs.

Banks would also be required to have dedicated switching staff to help borrowers make a move.

Last year, the Central Bank reported that some 109,705 people could save money by making a switch.

It will publish a consultation paper in the autumn, proposing various measures banks should take.