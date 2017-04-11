Home»Breaking News»business

Central Bank may bring in new rules to make it easier to switch mortgages

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 06:19 pm

The Central Bank says lenders could be doing more to help consumers who are thinking about switching their mortgage.

New research shows 44% of those surveyed felt that the process would be too complex, while 37% who have switched admitted there were extra costs they were not aware of.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey of 2,3000 mortgage holders also found that only 4% had opted to move to a new lender, with 6% switching their mortgage product within their existing bank.

The regulator is now considering imposing new rules on banks that would make it easier to move between lenders to reduce the cost of mortgage repayments.

These could include compelling lenders to provide greater clarity on the switching process, including information on time frames and potential costs.

Banks would also be required to have dedicated switching staff to help borrowers make a move.

Last year, the Central Bank reported that some 109,705 people could save money by making a switch.

It will publish a consultation paper in the autumn, proposing various measures banks should take.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dublin Port records 4.2% growth, but sees passenger numbers decline

Donald Trump promises good trade deal with China if it helps 'solve the North Korean problem'

170 jobs to be created in Ireland by GMROI over the next two years

Irish property prices boosted by weak supply


Today's Stories

Grafton Merchanting adds 170 jobs in Ireland

JOE GILL: The ‘knowledge economy’ can mean power for Ireland

Mortgage lenders urged to advise more on switching

Fiscal outlook dims hopes for spending hikes

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 