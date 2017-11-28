Home»Breaking News»business

Canadian firm planning to develop gold mine in Co Tyrone

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 09:46 am

A Canadian firm has formally put plans in place to develop a mine in Northern Ireland.

Dalradian has located a site in the Sperrins area in west Tyrone to mine for gold.

350 jobs would be created if the site gets approval.

Environmental protesters are campaigning against it, but other local people are supportive, citing the job potential.

Patrick Anderson, the Chief Executive of Dalradian, says Northern Ireland has a special place in his heart.

"My parents both worked in the shipyards here in the 50s and the 60s before emigrating to Canada and I was brought up with the vision that Northern Ireland is a place of industry, of innovation," he said.


KEYWORDS

GoldTyroneMineMiningDalradian

More in this Section

SuperValu expecting to sell 64,000 nets of brussels sprouts this Christmas

Cyber Monday and Black Friday 'an important part of seasonal shopping' in Ireland

Adnoc seeking $2bn in rare oil IPO

Concern over Donald Trump tax plan wanes


Today's Stories

US rates plan not set in stone

EU views North as a new Berlin in Brexit talks

Bitcoin’s record high may also prove to be its peak

Cake firm enjoys sweet success with quirky marketing and packaging

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »