Home»Breaking News»business

Bus Éireann 'facing insolvency'

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:59 pm

Bus Éireann has warned the company is facing insolvency in the next 18 months.

Acting chief executive Ray Hernan has told staff that decisive actions need to be taken after forecasted losses for 2016 are now estimated at €8m.

He says change is required across the entire company to ensure it can compete in a competitive marketplace and initiatives to deliver savings will be announced shortly.

Mr Hernan also confirmed that the inter-city Expressway service will continue to be part of Bus Éireann.

In commenting on today’s media reports about Bus Éireann, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, said: “I am very aware of the understandable concerns that are arising in rural Ireland following speculative comments about Bus Éireann."

The Minister said: “I am committed to the public transport system continuing to provide and develop services that are essential for local communities. That commitment is evidenced by the 11% increase secured for public transport services in 2017.

"Bus services are an integral part of our public transport system, particularly in rural Ireland."

Shane Ross, TD

Minister Ross noted that the National Transport Authority has provided clarification to address anxieties in rural Ireland that may have arisen unnecessarily as a result of some today’s media reports.

The Minister also noted that Bus Éireann will be engaging shortly with its unions in relation to the proposals it is finalising to address the financial losses in its commercial Expressway service, and to restore the company to a sustainable future.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Bus Éireann, travel

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Could Apple be working on a pair of mixed reality smart glasses?

Is the Windows 10 blue screen of death changing?

The classic Stylophone synth is making a comeback

Brexit costs Irish food exports €570m in 2016


Today's Stories

UCD firm Theya Healthcare wins NHS supply contract

Chinese rival for App Store

Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 