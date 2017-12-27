Home»Breaking News»business

Britain’s shadow chancellor warns of ’alarming’ rise in household debt

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 07:16 pm

British household debt is expected to continue its "alarming" increase over the next four years, the country’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.

His prediction came after the British Labour party analysed data to claim average unsecured debt per household is projected to increase from £14,426 this year to £15,035 in 2018 and potentially £19,146 by 2022.

These figures - which assume all households have unsecured debt - take into account debt linked to credit cards, bank loans, student loans and other sources but not mortgage debt.

Data from the British Office for National Statistics and Office for Budget Responsibility has been used by Labour to compile its projections.

Mr McDonnell said: "The alarming increase in average household debt already means many families in our country struggling over the Christmas period.

"The Tories have no real answers to tackle the debt crisis gripping our country, and have no solutions to offer those struggling to get by as prices run ahead of wages."


KEYWORDS

Household debtBritain

Related Articles

More in this Section

647 less homes built in Dublin in 2017 compared to 2016

Saudi Arabia and UAE set to introduce tax on goods and services

Tesco apologises after complaints of 'rotten' Christmas turkeys in UK

Retailers worried as Irish shoppers spend €300m on UK websites in December so far


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

2017 in review: Donald Trump and Brexit stoke fears as rents soar

A business year of bubbles and tensions with only one certainty ... the rich got richer

Brexit is not a friendly act and we have to invest big

Buccaneering Ryanair to become a different beast

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »