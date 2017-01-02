Home»Breaking News»business

Brexit major concern for businesses in 2017

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 12:37 pm

Dublin Chamber of Commerce says the biggest concern for businesses in 2017 is Brexit.

The group says labour costs and political uncertainty at home and abroad are also cause for worry.

Dublin Chamber says it is vital that Brexit is managed correctly, in order to protect the €1bn worth of exports between Ireland and the UK.

Public Affairs Manager Graeme McQueen, says there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the UK's exit from the EU: "I thinking it dominated the business thinking for the latter half of last year.

"We surveyed 300 companies and we asked them what their biggest fear was going into the New Year and 25% said Brexit was their number one concern.

"But stuff closer to home is having a bigger effect on people as well, labour costs is another big issue and interest and political uncertainty here in Ireland so lots to do and lots to address in 2017."

