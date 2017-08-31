Brexit could stop all flights to and from UK: O'Leary

Ryanair's boss has reiterated his warning that a hard Brexit could stop all flights between the UK and the EU.

Michael O'Leary says the airline industry needs to be consulted more in the negotiations.

Mr O'Leary fears a worst case scenario is becoming more likely:

"The problem is the onus is on the British government to deliver a deal. If there's no deal by March 19, Britain gets thrown out of the European Union, you're out of Open Skies and there will be no flights," he said.

"We've been asking Mrs May's government what's the plan? What's Plan B? And we haven’t got Plan B - we haven't even got plan A and a half yet."