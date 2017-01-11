Home»Breaking News»business

Brexit costs Irish food exports €570m in 2016

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 08:13 am

Brexit is thought to have impacted heavily on the Irish economy last year according to Bord Bia.

In the annual Bord Bia Export Review and Prospects Report, it has been calculated that €570m has been lost from the Irish food and drink industry in 2016.

The agency is warning that the export markets for Irish food and drink will remain under pressure from Brexit into 2017.

Despite an overall value increase of 2% for Irish food and drink exports, totallying €11.15bn, the exports to the UK have fallen by 8%.

Cheese and mushroom exports have been badly hit.

