Home»Breaking News»business

BP to be first oil company to resume share buybacks

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 07:01 am

BP is to begin a share buyback programme, making it the first major European energy company to resume buybacks since the 2014 price slump in a sign years of austerity have paid off.

The British oil company, which recently reported a doubling in third-quarter profit, said the buyback programme had been authorised for between November 15 and the date of its 2018 AGM, with the maximum number of shares not exceeding 1.96 billion.

BP first announced the buyback at the end of last month, as it gradually shakes off the impact of the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill that cost it over $63bn in clean-up costs and penalties.

BP said then it would buy back the equivalent number of shares it was issuing as part of its scrip dividend scheme through which investors can opt to receive dividend payouts in shares rather than cash.

It will buy back around $1.6bn worth of shares a year in order to offset the dilutive effect of the scrip dividend program, chief financial officer Brian Gilvary said.

Europe’s other top oil and gas companies are making other moves to woo shareholders. Norway’s Statoil will stop offering a scrip dividend in the fourth quarter, while France’s Total plans to do so next year.

BP’s shares, which had risen to their highest in over three years on news of the resumption of buybacks, were down 1.5%. Oil prices fell for a fourth day — Brent down 72c at $61.49 a barrel — weighed down by worries of US crude inventories rising after this week’s gloomy global demand outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Brent has shed nearly 5% since hitting a two-year high last week.

Reuters


More in this Section

Dunnes must pay €15.5m to Crosbie receivers

A record level of global investors think shares are overvalued

Nestle revamps infant foods operation to spur growth

Cerberus buys into German bank giants


Today's Stories

Is this the end for zero-hour contracts?

The European Union seeks tax rule action

Despite the ticking clock, some optimism over sterling

Tesco shares climb on green light for Booker deal

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »