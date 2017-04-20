Home»Breaking News»business

Average new car price down 4.7%

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 08:10 am

The average price of a new car is down 4.7% on last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) / DoneDeal Report shows petrol prices are up 14.3% and diesel rose by over 18% for the first quarter of the year.

Economist Jim Power says consumer behaviour remains relatively cautious: "New used imports from the UK are up by 56.1% in the first quarter and that is undoubtedly undermining used car sales.

"However there is also a lot of increases feeding through in what are necessities for many people, and these increases are undermining disposable incomes."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS car, year, donedeal, simi,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

US ready to strike free trade deal with Britain, says Paul Ryan

Sterling hovers near six-month highs after election news

Fujitsu workers to stage 48-hour strike over jobs and pensions cuts row

US action on high-skill visas could hit Irish graduates


Today's Stories

Lack of accountability bedevils our public sector

IMF issues Donald Trump tax alert

Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in video games become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 