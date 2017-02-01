Home»Breaking News»business

Apple's iPhone 7 sales help firm post record revenues

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 07:15 am

Apple posted record revenue in the last three months of 2016, helped by big sales of the iPhone 7.

The company sold more iPhones across the quarter than ever before, generating just over €91m.

There were also record high sales for Macs, Apple Watches and Apple Services for its crucial fiscal first quarter, though iPad sales dipped 19% year-on-year.

It meant that earnings were up 3% on the same period last year, to €72.6bn.

Despite beating expectations for sales over the holiday period, it also forecast that current-quarter revenue will fall below estimates as customers hold off purchases to wait for the launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone.

