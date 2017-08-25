Amazon boss announces hopes for more live sport on the service

More live sport could be coming to Amazon, the boss of the video streaming service has said.

The digital giant recently bagged the UK rights to the ATP World Tour from Sky, and Roy Price, director of Amazon Studios, has said it might just be the start.

He told the Edinburgh International Television Festival: "People love sports, it's big, it's engaging, it really motivates people, so I think that's a good opportunity.

"I think it's definitely an opportunity we'll explore."

Mr Price added that Amazon Prime Video will order more shows straight to series, in place of the pilot system it currently uses.

He said: "Pilots are going to have to play probably less of a role going forward. The reality is they sort of slow you down.

"The reality of the marketplace is it is competitive, and often you have to go to series. I think there will be fewer (pilots) than before."

He said he has been thrilled by the success of The Grand Tour, the motoring show from Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

He said: "What a great show. It's done very well for us. I would expect more down that road.

"People love it around the world, we are super happy with The Grand Tour and are looking forward to season two.

"That show has the scale I'm looking for. I would take four more of those any day."