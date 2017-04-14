Home»Breaking News»business

Allergy warning as Nestle recalls batch of KitKat Bites

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:16 pm

Nestle has recalled a batch of its KitKat Bites and warned people with nut or peanut allergies to be "especially vigilant" after incorrectly packaging the chocolates.

The confectioner said it is recalling bags of KitKat Original Milk Chocolate Bites as they may have been incorrectly packed with peanut butter chocolates.

A company spokesman said: "Although these packs are clearly labelled with 'may contain peanuts and nuts' there is a risk to anyone with a nut or peanut allergy who may consume their contents without realising.

"Although these products are otherwise safe to consume we are making this recall as a precaution.

"This does not affect any other KitKat products."

Nestle said the product affected is the 104g KitKat Bites pouch bag, with the line code 12311184 and batch code 70720457V2.

People who have bought the chocolates are advised not to eat them but return them to Nestle, with a full refund.

Anyone concerned about the issue should contact Nestle on 0800 604 604.

KEYWORDS kitkat, nestle,

