Aer Lingus Regional raises passenger numbers on Donegal and Kerry routes

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:01 am

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, has increased its passenger numbers on its Dublin to Donegal route by 52% and by 35% on its Dublin to Kerry route.

Both routes are 'PSO' (‘Public Service Obligation’) routes flown by Stobart Air on behalf of the Irish Government.

In the last twelve months, Stobart Air flew 33,516 passengers between Dublin and Donegal, up from 22,022 in 2014, a difference of 11,500.

The airline flew 3,648 passengers on the route this August, the busiest month of the year.

Stobart Air also saw passenger numbers on its Dublin to Kerry route go up by 35% in the same period, from 37,800 passengers in 2014 to just over 51,000 passengers between October 2016 and October 2017.

With 5,724 passengers, July was the busiest month of the year for the route.

Graeme Buchanan, Managing Director of Stobart Air, said: "For these rural regions, a link to the capital means more opportunities for work and business, and more ways to stay connected with friends and family.

"For tourists in search of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, short-haul flights to Donegal and Kerry provide an easy, hassle-free way to access to some of the country’s most scenic and unspoilt locations."


