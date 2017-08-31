Aer Lingus announces 'Saver Fare' for cheaper transatlantic flights

Aer Lingus has introduced a new low fare for transatlantic flights.

The new Saver Fare offers guests more choice and flexibility.

The introduction of Saver Fare is aimed at providing greater choice to travellers.

The new Saver Fare includes one piece of 10kg cabin baggage, in-flight entertainment and on-board meals on direct flights between Ireland and North America.

Guests can then choose from a range of added on extras, from checked baggage, seat selection, blanket, headphones, at additional cost.

The all-inclusive Smart Fare option, which includes checked baggage, free seat selection, blanket and headphones remains available.

"At Aer Lingus we are committed to offering our guests the best value with the best service across our network and to North America. We recognise that there is not a one-size fits all for today’s traveller and we want to provide an array of fare choices for our guests. That’s why we have introduced our new Saver Fare, recognising the desire for some travellers to go à la carte, book their flight and choose any additional extras should they so wish," said Declan Kearney, Aer Lingus director of communications

"While our new Saver Fare will appeal to certain travellers, our Smart Fare which includes all our usual extras is still great value to North America. With more choice than ever for today’s traveller, Aer Lingus represents the best value because we serve central airports, and offer four star service now at an even more affordable price."

Aer Lingus Saver Fares start from €169 each way as part of a return trip from 01 October 2017 and are available on direct flights between Ireland and North America via AerLingus.com.