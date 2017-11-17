Home»Breaking News»business

56% of Irish tech experts expect intelligent robots in the workplace within five years

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 12:58 pm

56% of Irish tech experts expect intelligent robots in the workplace within five years.

That is according to an independent survey of 133 Irish IT leaders which was carried out by Comtrade Digital Servives.

Results of the survey also show that half of those surveyed believe there will be driverless cars available in Ireland by 2022.

63% of respondents also predict drone deliveries will be popular here by 2022 while 74% forsee smart fridges that order groceries.

38% of IT professionals surveyed also believe that there will be intelligent robots in the home within the next five years.

Viktor Kovacevic, Vice President and General Manager of Comtrade Digital Services Ireland needs to embrace new technology.

He said: “In order to succeed in today’s business environment, Irish enterprises need to embrace transformative technologies and innovate quickly. These predictions come from the people leading Irish businesses’ IT operations and show that there is clearly a lot of change occurring, which can benefit both consumers and the overall business landscape.

“Intelligent robots and other transformative technologies will soon be at the forefront of innovation and increasingly, they will be available in the home and in the workplace. Forward-thinking Irish businesses have the opportunity to embrace this change and in turn reap the many benefits they afford."

Viktor Kovacevic, Vice President and General Manager, Comtrade Digital Services


KEYWORDS

TechsurveyexpertsrobotsdronescarsViktor Kovacevic

More in this Section

European banks to loan €170m to develop one of Ireland's biggest commercial districts in Limerick

Public right to be angry over bailouts, says Bank of England policymakers

200 jobs and €41m investment coming to Drogheda as US tech company expands operations

SuperValu brings 10 jobs to Tower with €2.2m investment into new store


Today's Stories

Is this the end for zero-hour contracts?

The European Union seeks tax rule action

Despite the ticking clock, some optimism over sterling

Tesco shares climb on green light for Booker deal

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Doctor's orders: Top medics on how to stay well this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »