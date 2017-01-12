52% think they're in the wrong career

A new survey shows 52% of people believe they are in the wrong career.

According to the Cpl Employment Market Monitor, for the final quarter of last year, two thirds of workers say they would take a small pay cut in return for flexible working conditions.

Nearly half of those surveyed also believe men are paid more than women.

Director of Cpl Recruitment Peter Cosgrove said a lot or workers nonetheless find it difficult to leave their job.

"We're not overall surprised. Very few people get the job right first time, but there is a huge number of people who feel stuck about changing that," he said.