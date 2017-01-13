49% jump in construction jobs

Figures show a 49% increase in jobs in the construction, architecture and property sectors.

Research carried out by IrishJobs.ie also shows only 17% of organisations have preparations in place for Brexit.

The site also said there was an 11% increase in the number of jobs advertised online in the last three months of 2016, compared to the same period in 2015.

All counties showed a jump in the number of available jobs, with the spike especially noticeable in Dublin, Limerick and Carlow.

Two thirds of workers said they did not expect Donald Trump's presidency to affect their jobs, and almost half said they did not know what their employers' plans for Brexit were, if any.