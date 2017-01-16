Home»Breaking News»business

43 new jobs for Galway

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 03:01 pm

Steeltech Sheds have announced 43 new jobs in Galway.

The vacancies - in the areas of manufacturing, distribution and office support - will become available over the next 12 months.

The new positions will be based at the company's head office in Tuam.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor, says positive announcements like this are a great boost for the area: "I'm delighted to be going to the regions and obviously even more delighted it is my home town or very near my home town and there are 45 jobs there this morning."

