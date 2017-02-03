Home»Breaking News»business

400m investment in Irish forestry

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 09:07 am

The European Investment Bank is unveiling a €400m investment in Irish forestry today.

Just under 10% of Irish land is forest, one of the lowest ratios in the EU.

Sweden tops the European league with close on 70% of land under forest.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan says this investment package will bring many benefits to the environment and Irish economy: "Forestry plays a major role in protection of our biodiversity.

"It represents a key sector in what we are trying to do in transitioning from an economy to a low carbon and climate friendly economy.

"So continued investment in the sector, is a win win in so many different ways for our local commuities, of our environment and for our economy."

