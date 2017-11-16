Home»Breaking News»business

200 jobs and €41m investment coming to Drogheda as US tech company expands operations

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 01:14 pm

A leading global payments company has announced it will expand its Irish operations in Drogheda by investing €41m and hiring 200 more employees.

YapStone originally established operations in Ireland in 2012, followed by the opening of its international headquarters in 2016.

Recruitment for the highly skilled engineering and technology positions will begin in early 2018 and take place over the course of five years.

An Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald said the company's initial investment was a "great boost for the town".

"I am really delighted that already the company have decided to expand its business here, with the creation of an additional 200 jobs," she added.

The investment, supported by IDA Ireland, will see YapStone expand operations at its 16,000 sq ft headquarters where it currently employs 125 people.

"Partnering with the Irish Government is one of the best decisions our leadership team has made,” said Tom Villante, Co-Founder and CEO of YapStone. “We have hired tremendous talent in Ireland, and they have played a major role in YapStone’s success and international expansion. It was a natural decision for us to expand our investment in Irish talent into technology.”


