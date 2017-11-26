Home»Breaking News»business

20 new jobs in Galway as new Supermacs opens its doors

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 10:02 am

Ireland’s newest Supermac’s officially opens its doors in Headford, Co Galway this afternoon.

The new outlet is owned by Ger and Ann Monaghan, who already have a service station in the town.

Twenty new jobs are being created and Ger says it’s an exciting new development after five decades of doing business in the area.

"I’m delighted to be able to open this new building here and I think it’s what the people of Headford deserve. They’ve been very loyal to me over the last 50 years. I hope I don’t disappoint them.

"We’re here since 1967. We are opening on the fiftieth anniversary."


KEYWORDS

Supermacs

More in this Section

Eighty new jobs are coming to Kilkenny

France steps up against Ireland to lure Brexit jobs

US stocks set more records as technology and energy companies rise

Packaging waste from online retailers growing by 28% per year


Today's Stories

Brexit gloom for Irish tourists

Paddy Power shares rise on Oz talk

Origin Enterprises makes strong start to year

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »