20 new jobs in Galway as new Supermacs opens its doors

Ireland’s newest Supermac’s officially opens its doors in Headford, Co Galway this afternoon.

The new outlet is owned by Ger and Ann Monaghan, who already have a service station in the town.

Twenty new jobs are being created and Ger says it’s an exciting new development after five decades of doing business in the area.

"I’m delighted to be able to open this new building here and I think it’s what the people of Headford deserve. They’ve been very loyal to me over the last 50 years. I hope I don’t disappoint them.

"We’re here since 1967. We are opening on the fiftieth anniversary."