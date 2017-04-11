Home»Breaking News»business

170 jobs to be created in Ireland by GMROI over the next two years

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 11:37 am

170 jobs are to be created over the next two years in Ireland.

The jobs are being created by Grafton Merchanting ROI (GMROI), which owns Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley brands.

GMROI is Ireland's leading builder and plumber's merchant with a nationwide network of branches.

100 of the jobs will be created in 2017 with another 70 being added in 2018.

The roles include senior management, specialist sales, operatives and administrative support.

According to the company the jobs reflect a strong recovery in RMI (Repair, Maintain and Improve).

Eddie Kelly, Chief Executive, GMROI said: “We very pleased to be announcing 170 new jobs, bringing to almost 350 the total number of new roles being added since 2014. 

“These roles represent a significant opportunity for young people to join a growth industry and avail of the significant training and development provided within the company. 

“We see this as further evidence of a tangible and sustainable turning point for the construction sector in Ireland.”

