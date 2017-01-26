Home»Breaking News»business

150 construction jobs announced for Cork at new €20m office development

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:03 am

A €20 million office development at Camden Place will provide 150 construction jobs with up to 500 jobs coming on-stream in Cork city centre on completion.

Demolition will commence in February, with work on the 65,000 sq ft of lettable floor space expected to take 12 months.

Award-winning Cork architecture firm Boyd Barrett Murphy-O’Connor (BBMOC) has designed the statement building, which will lead the rejuvenation of the city’s northern quays.

The contemporary development by Stone Work Properties Ltd incorporates the much-loved existing Venetian-style façade into a 21st century glazed exterior.

Welcoming the news, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Simon Coveney said the Camden Place redevelopment will strengthen Cork as a key location for global commerce: “This exciting project is very welcome news for Cork city, a city which has emerged from the downturn as a global centre of commercial excellence.

"It will cement the city’s position nationally and internationally as an attractive location for multinational enterprises and indigenous enterprise. Developments, like this one at Camden Place, will ensure the Cork region not only attracts but retains investment, business and jobs.”

KEYWORDS cork, office development, camden place, construction jobs,

