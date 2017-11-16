120 new jobs announced at two separate companies today

CarePlus pharmacies is opening 12 new branches around the country, creating 70 jobs, while Zevas communications in Cork is looking for 50 tele-sales personnel.Zevas Communications has today announced the creation of 50 new jobs of Cork.

Zevas is recruiting employees to fill telesales roles.

Most of the positions are English speaking but native Dutch and German speaking roles will also be recruited immediately.

It is expected that other European language roles will follow.

The positions, to be filled immediately, follow news that the firm has secured two new international contracts with global digital technology companies.

COO of Zevas Communications John O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to have secured two more top tier global companies as clients and our continued expansion is firmly establishing us on the world stage for outsourced customer contact solutions."

“As an Irish company, with our headquarters in Cork, these 50 new jobs are to be particularly celebrated Lee-Side. These new contracts further reaffirm Cork’s position as an international hub for digital innovation and ambition, as well as for superb and proactive customer service offerings”, he added.

Last year the firm created 40 new jobs across its Cork and Dublin operations.

Further information on these positions can also be found at: zevas.com/careers

Meanwhile, it is expected that 3,000 jobs will be created in Limerick as part of a new multi-million euro project.

The Times reports that the Opera site in the city will undergo a transformation in an €85m investment.