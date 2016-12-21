Home»Breaking News»business

11% jump in overseas visitors

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 05:39 pm

New figures show an 11% jump in the number of overseas visitors to Ireland between January and November of this year, when compared with the same time last year.

According to the CSO, more than 884,000 visitors came to Ireland when compared with the first 11 months of 2015.

More than 2.3 million people travelled to Ireland this year between September and November alone.

Senior Statistician with the CSO Deirdre Cullen said UK visitors tend to stay 4.3 days; New Zealanders 12.3 days and US and Candians visots stay an average of 7.7 days, perhaps because they are on a pit-stop on a round-Europe tour.

